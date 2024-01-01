Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

2024 Hillsborough County Scholarships

Hillsborough County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 31% of Hillsborough County residents in New Hampshire over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 75% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Hillsborough County residents in New Hampshire will continue to need help paying for college. 12,551 men and 11,279 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 7,445 men 11,850 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Hillsborough County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Hillsborough County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Hillsborough County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Hillsborough County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Hillsborough County residents?

There are 69 scholarships totaling $237,900.00 available to Hillsborough County residents. You can easily browse through all 69 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Hillsborough County?

69 scholarships worth $237,900.00 are available for college students in Hillsborough County. In addition, we encourage current college students in Hillsborough County to check scholarships by school and, specifically, colleges in Hillsborough for more options.

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Hillsborough County?

69 scholarships totaling $237,900.00 are available for high school seniors in Hillsborough County. In addition, we encourage current high school students to check out more from the scholarship search engine.

Do I need to be a resident of Hillsborough County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Hillsborough County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Hillsborough County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.

Read more...
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$15,000 in Scholarships for Hillsborough Residents
Create a free CampusReel account and automatically enroll in up to $15,000 of scholarships from our partners based on your elligibility.
$15,000
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$2,000 Virtual Tour Scholarship
CampusReel’s $2,000 student-led virtual tour may be the most entertaining scholarship yet. Watch 1 video to enter!
$2,000
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$10,000 ScholarshipPoints Scholarship for Hillsborough
When you register with CampusReel, you can automatically enroll in ScholarshipPoints $10,000 scholarship offering with no extra effort.
$10,000
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$10,000 SmarterCollege Scholarship for Hillsborough
When you register with CampusReel, you can automatically enroll in SmarterCollege $10,000 scholarship offering with no extra effort.
$10,000
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$1,000 Appily No Essay Scholarship for Hillsborough
When you register with CampusReel, you can automatically enroll in the Appily $1,000 no essay scholarship offering with no extra effort.
$1,000
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$1,000 CollegeXpress No Essay Scholarship for Hillsborough
When you register with CampusReel, you can automatically enroll in the CollegeXpress $1,000 no essay scholarship offering with no extra effort.
$1,000
Keene State College Enrichment Scholarship
Sponsor:
Keene State College
Applicant must have a minimum 3.0 GPA and a minimum combined SAT I score of 1000.
Deadline:
March 1 (Priority)
$2,000.00
Samuel A. Tamposi Sr. Scholarship
Sponsor:
Rivier College
Applicant must demonstrate financial need, an exemplary work ethic, and determination to succeed.
Deadline:
May 1
$3,000.00
New Hampshire Scholarship
Sponsor:
St. Anselm College
Recipient will be in invited to join the Honors Program.
Deadline:
None
$5,000.00
Diocese of Manchester Catholic High School Grant
Sponsor:
St. Anselm College
Applicant must rank in the top third of class and have a minimum 3.0 GPA and a minimum combined SAT I score of 1100.
Deadline:
None
$5,000.00
VICA Scholarship
Sponsor:
Southern New Hampshire University
Applicant must place first, second, or third in a VICA state or national culinary arts competition.
Deadline:
None
$1,000.00
Future Business Leaders of America Scholarship
Sponsor:
Southern New Hampshire University
Selection is based upon letter to the State FBLA Group.
Deadline:
None
$1,000.00
DECA Scholarship
Sponsor:
Southern New Hampshire University
Selection is based upon highest point total in the participatory, competency-based competition at the New Hampshire DECA Career Development Conference.
Deadline:
None
$1,000.00
New Hampshire Food Industries Scholarship
Sponsor:
New Hampshire Food Industries Education Foundation
Applicant must be a high school senior or college freshman, sophomore, or junior who is the dependent child of a parent employed by a NHGA Member Retailer or Supplier. Applicant must also be a full-time student who is a part-time employee of a NHGA Member Retailer or Supplier.
Deadline:
April 1
$1,000.00
Squam Lakes Natural Science Center Internship
Sponsor:
Squam Lakes Natural Science Center
Applicant must have good communication skills and demonstrate a sense of responsibility. Resume, letter of interest, and three references for contact information required to be submitted.
Deadline:
None
$1,750.00
Link Foundation Energy Fellowship
Sponsor:
Link Foundation Energy Fellowship Program
Applicant must be working towards a Ph.D. in an academic institution in the United States or Canada.
Deadline:
December 1
-
NHLRA Hospitality Scholarship
Sponsor:
New Hampshire Lodging and Restaurant Association
Applicant must be a New Hampshire resident entering the first year of a U.S. hospitality or culinary degree-granting institution.
Deadline:
Last Friday in April
$1,000.00
New Hampshire Society of CPAs Scholarship
Sponsor:
New Hampshire Society of Certified Public Accountants
Applicant must be a New Hampshire resident who is a college senior or graduate student pursuing a degree in accounting or business.
Deadline:
November 30
$2,000.00
Norma Ross Walter Scholarship
Sponsor:
Willa Cather Foundation
Applicant must be a woman who is a graduate of a Nebraska high school. Application, essay, high school transcript, and three letters of recommendation required.
Deadline:
January 31
$2,500.00
Apply Free for $15,000 in Scholarships
Create a CampusReel account & enroll in up to $15,000 of scholarships automatically.
Register for Free
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved