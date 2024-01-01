Manchester residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Manchester residents is $56,467.00, and 21.9% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Manchester, NH more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

28.3% of Manchester residents have a college degree or higher, while 30.8% have a high school degree but no more and 12.6% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 28.4% have at least some college education, 18.9% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 9.4% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Manchester residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 10.8% of people living in Manchester, NH are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 17.7% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Manchester.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Manchester, NH residents?

There are 69 scholarships totaling $237,900.00 available to Manchester residents.

Are these scholarships available for Manchester high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Manchester can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Manchester?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Manchester can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.