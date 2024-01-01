Edison residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Edison residents is $95,622.00, and 47.4% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Edison, NJ more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

54.8% of Edison residents have a college degree or higher, while 19.5% have a high school degree but no more and 8.1% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 17.6% have at least some college education, 29.5% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 25.3% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Edison residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 10.8% of people living in Edison, NJ are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 11.2% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Edison.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Edison, NJ residents?

There are 233 scholarships totaling $924,500.00 available to Edison residents.

Are these scholarships available for Edison high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Edison can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Edison?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Edison can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.