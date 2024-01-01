Bronx County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 54% of Bronx County residents in New York over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 24% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Bronx County residents in New York will continue to need help paying for college. 48,001 men and 48,088 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 32,114 men 47,043 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Bronx County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Bronx County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Bronx County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Bronx County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Bronx County residents?

There are 1508 scholarships totaling $5,941,558.00 available to Bronx County residents. You can easily browse through all 1508 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Bronx County?

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Bronx County?

Do I need to be a resident of Bronx County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Bronx County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Bronx County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.