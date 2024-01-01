Bronx residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Bronx residents is $N/A, and N/A% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Bronx, NY more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

N/A% of Bronx residents have a college degree or higher, while N/A% have a high school degree but no more and N/A% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, N/A% have at least some college education, N/A% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and N/A% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Bronx residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, N/A% of people living in Bronx, NY are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another N/A% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Bronx.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Bronx, NY residents?

There are 1508 scholarships totaling $5,941,558.00 available to Bronx residents.

Are these scholarships available for Bronx high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Bronx can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Bronx?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Bronx can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.