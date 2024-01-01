Queens residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Queens residents is $N/A, and N/A% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Queens, NY more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

N/A% of Queens residents have a college degree or higher, while N/A% have a high school degree but no more and N/A% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, N/A% have at least some college education, N/A% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and N/A% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Queens residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, N/A% of people living in Queens, NY are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another N/A% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Queens.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Queens, NY residents?

There are 1508 scholarships totaling $5,941,558.00 available to Queens residents.

Are these scholarships available for Queens high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Queens can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Queens?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Queens can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.