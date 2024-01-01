Islip residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Islip residents is $90,278.00, and 44.7% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Islip, NY more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

28.3% of Islip residents have a college degree or higher, while 30.1% have a high school degree but no more and 14.8% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 26.8% have at least some college education, 15.9% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 12.4% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Islip residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 13.8% of people living in Islip, NY are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 14.1% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Islip.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Islip, NY residents?

There are 1508 scholarships totaling $5,941,558.00 available to Islip residents.

Are these scholarships available for Islip high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Islip can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Islip?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Islip can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.