Raleigh residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Raleigh residents is $61,505.00, and 27.3% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Raleigh, NC more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

49.9% of Raleigh residents have a college degree or higher, while 15.6% have a high school degree but no more and 8.5% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 25.9% have at least some college education, 31.9% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 18.0% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Raleigh residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 13.1% of people living in Raleigh, NC are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 19.0% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Raleigh.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Raleigh, NC residents?

There are 346 scholarships totaling $818,493.00 available to Raleigh residents.

Are these scholarships available for Raleigh high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Raleigh can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Raleigh?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Raleigh can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.