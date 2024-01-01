Oklahoma City residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Oklahoma City residents is $51,581.00, and 21.7% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Oklahoma City, OK more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

29.6% of Oklahoma City residents have a college degree or higher, while 25.3% have a high school degree but no more and 14.4% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 30.7% have at least some college education, 19.5% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 10.1% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Oklahoma City residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 12.9% of people living in Oklahoma City, OK are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 15.4% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Oklahoma City.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Oklahoma City, OK residents?

There are 393 scholarships totaling $1,007,365.00 available to Oklahoma City residents.

Are these scholarships available for Oklahoma City high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Oklahoma City can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Oklahoma City?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Oklahoma City can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.