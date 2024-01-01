Sign Up
2024 Oklahoma City Scholarships

Oklahoma City residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Oklahoma City residents is $51,581.00, and 21.7% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Oklahoma City, OK more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

29.6% of Oklahoma City residents have a college degree or higher, while 25.3% have a high school degree but no more and 14.4% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 30.7% have at least some college education, 19.5% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 10.1% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Oklahoma City residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 12.9% of people living in Oklahoma City, OK are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 15.4% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Oklahoma City.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Oklahoma City, OK residents?

There are 393 scholarships totaling $1,007,365.00 available to Oklahoma City residents.

Are these scholarships available for Oklahoma City high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Oklahoma City can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Oklahoma City?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Oklahoma City can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.

Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$15,000 in Scholarships for Oklahoma City Residents
Create a free CampusReel account and automatically enroll in up to $15,000 of scholarships from our partners based on your elligibility.
$15,000
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$2,000 Virtual Tour Scholarship
CampusReel’s $2,000 student-led virtual tour may be the most entertaining scholarship yet. Watch 1 video to enter!
$2,000
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$10,000 ScholarshipPoints Scholarship for Oklahoma City
When you register with CampusReel, you can automatically enroll in ScholarshipPoints $10,000 scholarship offering with no extra effort.
$10,000
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$10,000 SmarterCollege Scholarship for Oklahoma City
When you register with CampusReel, you can automatically enroll in SmarterCollege $10,000 scholarship offering with no extra effort.
$10,000
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$1,000 Appily No Essay Scholarship for Oklahoma City
When you register with CampusReel, you can automatically enroll in the Appily $1,000 no essay scholarship offering with no extra effort.
$1,000
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$1,000 CollegeXpress No Essay Scholarship for Oklahoma City
When you register with CampusReel, you can automatically enroll in the CollegeXpress $1,000 no essay scholarship offering with no extra effort.
$1,000
SEG Foundation Scholarship
Sponsor:
Society of Exploration Geophysicists (SEG) Foundation
Applicant must be a high school student who plans to enter college next fall or be an undergraduate or graduate college student whose grades are above average. Applicant must intend to pursue a college curriculum directed towards a career in applied geophysics or a closely related field, such as geosciences, physics,...
Deadline:
March 1
$14,000.00
Freshman Fee Waiver for Oklahoma Residents
Sponsor:
Oklahoma State University
Selection is based upon GPA and ACT scores.
Deadline:
February 1 (priority)
$1,500.00
Fee Waiver for Oklahoma Resident Transfer Student
Sponsor:
Oklahoma State University
Selection is based upon college GPA with at least 24 hours completed.
Deadline:
February 1 (priority)
$1,500.00
Alumni Scholars Award
Sponsor:
University of Oklahoma
Applicant must be a freshman, have a minimum 3.7 GPA, and have entered the university directly from high school.
Deadline:
May 1
$1,000.00
R. Boyd Gunning Scholarship
Sponsor:
University of Oklahoma
Applicant must be a full-time freshman, must be a resident of Oklahoma, have a minimum 3.7 GPA, and have entered the university directly from high school.
Deadline:
May 1
$2,000.00
University Achievement Class Scholarship
Sponsor:
University of Oklahoma
Applicant must be a high school senior who demonstrates academic success, leadership, and community/cultural involvement.
Deadline:
February 1
$3,200.00
Edward Grisso Memorial Scholarship
Sponsor:
University of Oklahoma
Applicant must be a male Oklahoma resident who has made substantial academic improvement since freshman year and demonstrates financial need.
Deadline:
March 1
$1,000.00
Hesslein Scholarship
Sponsor:
University of Oklahoma
Applicant must be a resident of the Tulsa/Sand Springs, OK area and demonstrate financial need.
Deadline:
March 1
$1,000.00
Lottie Conlan Scholarship
Sponsor:
University of Oklahoma
Applicant must have Native American heritage and demonstrate financial need. FAFSA and documentation of tribal affiliation required.
Deadline:
March 1
$2,000.00
AAPG Foundation Grants-in-Aid Program
Sponsor:
American Association of Petroleum Geologists Foundation
Selection is based upon merit, past performance, originality and imagination of project, support of the department where the work is to be done, significance of the project, and financial need. Transcripts and endorsements required.
Deadline:
December 3
-
Greenberg Scholarship
Sponsor:
University of Oklahoma
Applicant must have a relative suffering from a neurological disease.
Deadline:
March 1
$3,000.00
OU Club of Clinton Scholarship
Sponsor:
University of Oklahoma
Applicant must be a resident of Clinton, Okla.
Deadline:
April 1
$2,000.00
OU Club of Kay County Scholarship
Sponsor:
University of Oklahoma
Applicant must attend a high school in Kay County, Okla.
Deadline:
March 19
$2,000.00
