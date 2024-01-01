Hillsboro residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Hillsboro residents is $75,599.00, and 33.4% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Hillsboro, OR more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

38.8% of Hillsboro residents have a college degree or higher, while 19.3% have a high school degree but no more and 11.2% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 30.8% have at least some college education, 22.7% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 16.1% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Hillsboro residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 12.6% of people living in Hillsboro, OR are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 15.2% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Hillsboro.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Hillsboro, OR residents?

There are 502 scholarships totaling $3,660,075.00 available to Hillsboro residents.

Are these scholarships available for Hillsboro high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Hillsboro can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Hillsboro?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Hillsboro can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.