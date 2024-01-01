Sign Up
2024 Allegheny County Scholarships

Allegheny County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 11% of Allegheny County residents in Pennsylvania over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 28% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Allegheny County residents in Pennsylvania will continue to need help paying for college. 31,347 men and 30,636 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 34,181 men 40,310 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Allegheny County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Allegheny County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Allegheny County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Allegheny County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Allegheny County residents?

There are 884 scholarships totaling $3,723,928.00 available to Allegheny County residents. You can easily browse through all 884 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Allegheny County?

884 scholarships worth $3,723,928.00 are available for college students in Allegheny County. In addition, we encourage current college students in Allegheny County to check scholarships by school and, specifically, colleges in Allegheny for more options.

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Allegheny County?

884 scholarships totaling $3,723,928.00 are available for high school seniors in Allegheny County. In addition, we encourage current high school students to check out more from the scholarship search engine.

Do I need to be a resident of Allegheny County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Allegheny County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Allegheny County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.

Dr. Charles A. Vernale Student Loan Award
Sponsor:
Lycoming College
Applicant must be a Connecticut resident with a predoctoral degree in dental medicine.
Deadline:
March 1
$2,000.00
Presidential Scholarship
Sponsor:
Keystone College
Applicant must demonstrate strong academic preparation in high school. Selection is baed upon class rank, academic record, and SAT or ACT scores.
Deadline:
May 1
$7,500.00
International Students Scholarship for Currently Enrolled Students
Sponsor:
Keystone College
Applicant must have a minimum 2.75 GPA and 30 credit hours.
Deadline:
May 1
$2,000.00
Leadership Award
Sponsor:
Keystone College
Applicant must demonstrate extracurricular activity and potential for academic success.
Deadline:
May 1
$4,000.00
International Student Scholarship
Sponsor:
Keystone College
Applicant must be a full-time international student with a minimum of 30 credit hours and minimum 2.75 GPA.
Deadline:
May 1
$2,000.00
Transfer Presidential Scholarship
Sponsor:
Keystone College
Applicant must have a minimum 3.0 GPA and 60 credit hours.
Deadline:
May 1
$4,000.00
Transfer Trustee Scholarship
Sponsor:
Keystone College
Applicant must have a minimum 2.5 GPA and 60 credit hours.
Deadline:
May 1
$3,500.00
Professional Accounting Scholarship
Sponsor:
Keystone College
Applicant must be enrolled in either the associate or bachelor's degree accounting program.
Deadline:
May 1
$4,000.00
Drinko Criminal Justice Scholarship
Sponsor:
Keystone College
Applicant must have a minimum 2.0 GPA and be majoring in criminal justice. Selection is based upon financial need.
Deadline:
May 1
$4,000.00
Information Technology Scholarship
Sponsor:
Keystone College
Deadline:
May 1
$4,000.00
Professional Human Resource Management Scholarship
Sponsor:
Keystone College
Applicant must be enrolled in either the associate or bachelor's degree program in Human Resource Management.
Deadline:
May 1
$4,000.00
Shoney's Culinary Arts Scholarship
Sponsor:
Keystone College
Applicant must be enrolled on a full-time basis in the culinary arts or hospitality programs. Selection is based upon financial need.
Deadline:
May 1
$4,000.00
Sport and Recreation Management Scholarship
Sponsor:
Keystone College
Selection is based upon financial need.
Deadline:
May 1
$4,000.00
