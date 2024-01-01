Pittsburgh residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Pittsburgh residents is $44,092.00, and 19.0% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Pittsburgh, PA more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

41.9% of Pittsburgh residents have a college degree or higher, while 26.7% have a high school degree but no more and 7.9% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 23.4% have at least some college education, 22.1% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 19.8% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Pittsburgh residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 11.6% of people living in Pittsburgh, PA are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 24.3% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Pittsburgh.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Pittsburgh, PA residents?

There are 884 scholarships totaling $3,723,928.00 available to Pittsburgh residents.

Are these scholarships available for Pittsburgh high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Pittsburgh can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Pittsburgh?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Pittsburgh can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.