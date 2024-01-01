Blount County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 60% of Blount County residents in Tennessee over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 29% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Blount County residents in Tennessee will continue to need help paying for college. 3,390 men and 2,875 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 2,077 men 3,028 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Blount County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Blount County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Blount County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Blount County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Blount County residents?

There are 364 scholarships totaling $1,555,302.00 available to Blount County residents. You can easily browse through all 364 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Blount County?

364 scholarships worth $1,555,302.00 are available for college students in Blount County. In addition, we encourage current college students in Blount County to check scholarships by school and, specifically, colleges in Blount for more options.

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Blount County?

364 scholarships totaling $1,555,302.00 are available for high school seniors in Blount County. In addition, we encourage current high school students to check out more from the scholarship search engine.

Do I need to be a resident of Blount County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Blount County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Blount County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.