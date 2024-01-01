Chattanooga residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Chattanooga residents is $41,911.00, and 16.1% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Chattanooga, TN more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

28.7% of Chattanooga residents have a college degree or higher, while 27.9% have a high school degree but no more and 13.5% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 29.9% have at least some college education, 18.9% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 9.8% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Chattanooga residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 12.0% of people living in Chattanooga, TN are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 16.4% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Chattanooga.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Chattanooga, TN residents?

There are 364 scholarships totaling $1,555,302.00 available to Chattanooga residents.

Are these scholarships available for Chattanooga high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Chattanooga can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Chattanooga?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Chattanooga can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.