Memphis residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Memphis residents is $38,230.00, and 13.8% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Memphis, TN more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

25.5% of Memphis residents have a college degree or higher, while 29.7% have a high school degree but no more and 15.5% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 29.3% have at least some college education, 15.4% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 10.1% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Memphis residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 13.3% of people living in Memphis, TN are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 16.8% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Memphis.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Memphis, TN residents?

There are 364 scholarships totaling $1,555,302.00 available to Memphis residents.

Are these scholarships available for Memphis high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Memphis can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Memphis?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Memphis can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.