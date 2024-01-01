Sullivan County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 72% of Sullivan County residents in Tennessee over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 37% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Sullivan County residents in Tennessee will continue to need help paying for college. 3,839 men and 4,009 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 2,378 men 3,537 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Sullivan County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Sullivan County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Sullivan County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Sullivan County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Sullivan County residents?

There are 364 scholarships totaling $1,555,302.00 available to Sullivan County residents. You can easily browse through all 364 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Sullivan County?

364 scholarships worth $1,555,302.00 are available for college students in Sullivan County. In addition, we encourage current college students in Sullivan County to check scholarships by school and, specifically, colleges in Sullivan for more options.

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Sullivan County?

364 scholarships totaling $1,555,302.00 are available for high school seniors in Sullivan County. In addition, we encourage current high school students to check out more from the scholarship search engine.

Do I need to be a resident of Sullivan County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Sullivan County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Sullivan County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.