Dallas residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Dallas residents is $47,285.00, and 21.1% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Dallas, TX more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

31.6% of Dallas residents have a college degree or higher, while 21.4% have a high school degree but no more and 24.1% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 22.8% have at least some college education, 19.9% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 11.7% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Dallas residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 12.6% of people living in Dallas, TX are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 17.6% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Dallas.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Dallas, TX residents?

There are 651 scholarships totaling $2,573,197.00 available to Dallas residents.

Are these scholarships available for Dallas high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Dallas can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Dallas?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Dallas can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.