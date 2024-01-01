Garland residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Garland residents is $55,637.00, and 19.7% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Garland, TX more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

22.6% of Garland residents have a college degree or higher, while 24.1% have a high school degree but no more and 23.3% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 29.9% have at least some college education, 15.8% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 6.8% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Garland residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 15.1% of people living in Garland, TX are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 13.4% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Garland.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Garland, TX residents?

There are 651 scholarships totaling $2,573,197.00 available to Garland residents.

Are these scholarships available for Garland high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Garland can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Garland?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Garland can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.