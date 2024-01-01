Grand Prairie residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Grand Prairie residents is $62,589.00, and 25.3% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Grand Prairie, TX more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

23.7% of Grand Prairie residents have a college degree or higher, while 27.3% have a high school degree but no more and 20.1% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 28.9% have at least some college education, 16.7% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 7.0% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Grand Prairie residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 15.9% of people living in Grand Prairie, TX are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 14.4% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Grand Prairie.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Grand Prairie, TX residents?

There are 651 scholarships totaling $2,573,197.00 available to Grand Prairie residents.

Are these scholarships available for Grand Prairie high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Grand Prairie can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Grand Prairie?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Grand Prairie can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.