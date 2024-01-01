West Valley City residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for West Valley City residents is $59,954.00, and 20.8% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of West Valley City, UT more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

13.4% of West Valley City residents have a college degree or higher, while 34.5% have a high school degree but no more and 21.3% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 30.8% have at least some college education, 10.0% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 3.4% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of West Valley City residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 16.1% of people living in West Valley City, UT are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 14.8% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in West Valley City.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for West Valley City, UT residents?

There are 87 scholarships totaling $157,050.00 available to West Valley City residents.

Are these scholarships available for West Valley City high school students?

Yes, all high school students in West Valley City can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in West Valley City?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in West Valley City can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.