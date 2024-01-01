Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

2024 Vermont Scholarships

Vermont is not immune from the nationwide trend of rising tuition costs. The average tuition for Vermont universities is a whopping $27,638.00 and the total cost of attendance is $43,883.00. 63% of student graduates in Vermont graduate with an average debt load of $31,431.00. That’s why hundreds of thousands of students in Vermont turn either to scholarships or student loans.

These VT scholarships are available for men, women and a variety of students in Vermont, and any Vermont resident regardless of their interests or background. Vermont scholarships are available for college students, for adults going back to school, and all types of VT students or VT residents, and especially targeted to help middle class families afford a top-of-the-line education. The best part about these scholarships is they are easy (many require nothing more than filling out a simple form) and they don’t need to be paid back!

While some scholarships are easy and can be completed in under 30 seconds, others require more upfront information. We’ve marked easy scholarships with a little “Easy Apply” so you can prioritize them. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Vermont residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for VT residents?

There are 159 scholarships totaling $488,110.00 available to Vermont residents. You can easily browse through all 159 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for moms and single moms in Vermont?

Moms in Vermont are eligible for all the same scholarships as VT residents. Therefore, the 159 scholarships worth $488,110.00 mentioned above is also available to moms and single moms. In addition, however, you can check out additional scholarships for moms, which have been provided exclusively for moms and single moms, and you can find from the main scholarship search engine page.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Vermont?

159 scholarships worth $488,110.00 are available for college students in VT. In addition, we encourage current college students in Vermont to check scholarships by school and, specifically, colleges in Vermont for more options. Here are links for scholarships at the 20 largest colleges in Vermont:

Sterling College
Bennington College
Castleton University
Champlain College
Goddard College
Middlebury College
Norwich University
Sterling College
New England Culinary Institute
Vermont Technical College

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Vermont?

159 scholarships totaling $488,110.00 are available for high school seniors in VT. In addition, we encourage current high school students to check out more from the scholarship search engine.

Do I need to be a resident of VT to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Vermont residents, or they do not require specific state residency at all and are therefore available to VT students and residents, as well as others across the country.

Read more...
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$15,000 in Scholarships for Vermont Residents
Create a free CampusReel account and automatically enroll in up to $15,000 of scholarships from our partners based on your elligibility.
$15,000
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$2,000 Virtual Tour Scholarship
CampusReel’s $2,000 student-led virtual tour may be the most entertaining scholarship yet. Watch 1 video to enter!
$2,000
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$10,000 ScholarshipPoints Scholarship for Vermont
When you register with CampusReel, you can automatically enroll in ScholarshipPoints $10,000 scholarship offering with no extra effort.
$10,000
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$10,000 SmarterCollege Scholarship for Vermont
When you register with CampusReel, you can automatically enroll in SmarterCollege $10,000 scholarship offering with no extra effort.
$10,000
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$1,000 Appily No Essay Scholarship for Vermont
When you register with CampusReel, you can automatically enroll in the Appily $1,000 no essay scholarship offering with no extra effort.
$1,000
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$1,000 CollegeXpress No Essay Scholarship for Vermont
When you register with CampusReel, you can automatically enroll in the CollegeXpress $1,000 no essay scholarship offering with no extra effort.
$1,000
Heritage Scholarship
Sponsor:
Brigham Young University
Applicant must be an incoming freshman student.
Deadline:
February 1
$4,560.00
Southern Vermont College Opportunity Grant
Sponsor:
Southern Vermont College
Deadline:
May 1 (priority)
$9,600.00
Robert and Margaret Churchill Memorial Scholarship
Sponsor:
Vermont Technical College
Applicant must be enrolled in the Dairy Farm Management or Agribusiness Program and must plan to return to the family farm after graduation.
Deadline:
March 15
-
Stanley G. Judd Loan
Sponsor:
Vermont Technical College
Selection is based upon academic achievement and financial need.
Deadline:
None
$750.00
Spanish Scholarship
Sponsor:
Castleton State College
Deadline:
March 1 (Priority)
$1,000.00
Vermont First Scholarship
Sponsor:
Champlain College
Applicant must qualify for admission to Champlain College, plan to enroll as a full-time, undergraduate student, and be eligible for the Pell Grant Program. Applicant must be a first generation college student.
Deadline:
None
-
Music Scholarship
Sponsor:
Castleton State College
Deadline:
March 1 (Priority)
$1,000.00
Single Parents Scholarship
Sponsor:
Champlain College
Applicant must be a single parent enrolled full-time who participates in the Champlain College Single Parents Program.
Deadline:
None
-
Transfer Scholarship
Sponsor:
Sterling College
Applicant must have a minimum 2.0 GPA and transfer at least 12 credits.
Deadline:
None
$1,000.00
Bounder Scholarship
Sponsor:
Sterling College
Applicant must llive west of the Mississippi River or in the Deep South.
Deadline:
None
$500.00
Student Conservation Association Scholarship
Sponsor:
Sterling College
Applicant must be an alumni of the Student Conservation Association.
Deadline:
None
$1,000.00
Presidential Scholarship
Sponsor:
Sterling College
Applicant must have a minimum 3.0 GPA or score in the top 20th percentile on the GED, and must have pursued an activity in an environmental field. Selection is based upon essay submission.
Deadline:
None
$5,000.00
Transfer Scholarship
Sponsor:
Southern Vermont College
Deadline:
None
$5,000.00
  • Vermont Scholarships by Town
Apply Free for $15,000 in Scholarships
Create a CampusReel account & enroll in up to $15,000 of scholarships automatically.
Register for Free
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved