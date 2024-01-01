Vermont is not immune from the nationwide trend of rising tuition costs. The average tuition for Vermont universities is a whopping $27,638.00 and the total cost of attendance is $43,883.00. 63% of student graduates in Vermont graduate with an average debt load of $31,431.00. That’s why hundreds of thousands of students in Vermont turn either to scholarships or student loans.

These VT scholarships are available for men, women and a variety of students in Vermont, and any Vermont resident regardless of their interests or background. Vermont scholarships are available for college students, for adults going back to school, and all types of VT students or VT residents, and especially targeted to help middle class families afford a top-of-the-line education. The best part about these scholarships is they are easy (many require nothing more than filling out a simple form) and they don’t need to be paid back!

While some scholarships are easy and can be completed in under 30 seconds, others require more upfront information. We’ve marked easy scholarships with a little “Easy Apply” so you can prioritize them. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Vermont residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for VT residents?

There are 159 scholarships totaling $488,110.00 available to Vermont residents. You can easily browse through all 159 scholarships below.

