Everett residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Everett residents is $54,562.00, and 21.1% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Everett, WA more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

23.0% of Everett residents have a college degree or higher, while 26.4% have a high school degree but no more and 12.0% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 38.6% have at least some college education, 16.4% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 6.6% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Everett residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 11.7% of people living in Everett, WA are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 16.4% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Everett.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Everett, WA residents?

There are 478 scholarships totaling $1,051,058.00 available to Everett residents.

Are these scholarships available for Everett high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Everett can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Everett?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Everett can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.