2024 Raleigh County Scholarships

Raleigh County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 30% of Raleigh County residents in West Virginia over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 22% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Raleigh County residents in West Virginia will continue to need help paying for college. 2,161 men and 1,577 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 1,600 men 2,121 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Raleigh County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Raleigh County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Raleigh County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Raleigh County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Raleigh County residents?

There are 157 scholarships totaling $207,700.00 available to Raleigh County residents. You can easily browse through all 157 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Raleigh County?

157 scholarships worth $207,700.00 are available for college students in Raleigh County. In addition, we encourage current college students in Raleigh County to check scholarships by school and, specifically, colleges in Raleigh for more options.

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Raleigh County?

157 scholarships totaling $207,700.00 are available for high school seniors in Raleigh County. In addition, we encourage current high school students to check out more from the scholarship search engine.

Do I need to be a resident of Raleigh County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Raleigh County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Raleigh County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.

Delta Gamma Foundation Memorial Scholarship
Sponsor:
American Foundation for the Blind (AFB)
Applicant must be a U.S. citizen who is legally blind, is of good character, and demonstrates academic excellence. Selection is based upon transcript, three recommendations, and personal statement.
Deadline:
April 1
$1,000.00
Rudolph Dillman Memorial Scholarship
Sponsor:
American Foundation for the Blind (AFB)
Applicant must be a U.S. citizen, be studying in the U.S., be legally blind, and be accepted into an accredited program. Selection is based upon transcript, three recommendations, and personal statement. One award is given to applicant who demonstrates financial need.
Deadline:
April 1
$2,500.00
West Virginia Higher Education Grant
Sponsor:
West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission
Applicant must be a U.S. citizen who has been a West Virginia resident for a minimum of 12 months prior to date of application. Applicant must be a high school graduate or have earned their GED diploma and be able to demonstrate an established level of financial need and academic promise....
Deadline:
April 15 (FAFSA deadline)
$2,500.00
Health Sciences Scholarship
Sponsor:
West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission
Applicant must be a fourth-year medical student entering a primary care internship/residency in West Virginia, be enrolled in the final year of a nurse practitioner, or an undergraduate physician assistant educational program at a West Virginia school.
Deadline:
October 15
$20,000.00
Gladys C. Anderson Memorial Scholarship
Sponsor:
American Foundation for the Blind (AFB)
Applicant must be a U.S. citizen, be a woman, and be legally blind. Selection is based upon transcript, three recommendations, sample performance tape, and personal statement.
Deadline:
April 1
$1,000.00
R.L. Gillette Scholarship
Sponsor:
American Foundation for the Blind (AFB)
Applicant must be a woman, a U.S. citizen, legally blind, and enrolled full time in a four-year degree program. Selection is based upon transcript, three recommendations, sample performance tape or creative writing sample, and personal statement.
Deadline:
April 1
$1,000.00
A. Michael Perry Honor Scholarship
Sponsor:
Marshall University
Deadline:
December 1
-
Iva Holden Harrison Scholarship
Sponsor:
Glenville State College
Preference will be given to an applicant with financial need and from Lewis County.
Deadline:
February 5
-
A. Michael Perry Freshman Scholarship
Sponsor:
Marshall University
Deadline:
December 1
$750.00
Ferdinand Torres Scholarship
Sponsor:
American Foundation for the Blind (AFB)
Applicant must be legally blind, be enrolled full time, and demonstrate financial need. Selection is based upon transcripts, recommendation, and personal statement. Preference is given to residents of the New York City metropolitan area and new immigrants.
Deadline:
April 1
$1,500.00
Rennie Taylor/Alton Blakeslee Fellowship
Sponsor:
Council for the Advancement of Science Writing (CASW)
Application, resume, transcript of undergraduate studies (if student), three samples of writing (on 8 1/2 x 11 inch sheets only), a short statement of career goals and why you want to study science writing, and a description of the journalism program and courses you plan to pursue are required to be...
Deadline:
July 1
$2,000.00
Mountaineer Scholarship
Sponsor:
West Virginia University
Applicant must be an incoming freshman who is a West Virginia resident.
Deadline:
February 1
$1,500.00
University Merit - Resident Scholarship
Sponsor:
West Virginia University
Applicant must be a West Virginia resident who has been named as a finalist by the National Merit Corporation and who designates West Virginia University as their school of first choice by the National Merit Corporation's deadline date.
Deadline:
February 1
$5,500.00
