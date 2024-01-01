Sign Up
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

2024 Wyoming Scholarships

Wyoming is not immune from the nationwide trend of rising tuition costs. The average tuition for Wyoming universities is a whopping $4,001.00 and the total cost of attendance is $16,086.00. 46% of student graduates in Wyoming graduate with an average debt load of $24,474.00. That’s why hundreds of thousands of students in Wyoming turn either to scholarships or student loans.

These WY scholarships are available for men, women and a variety of students in Wyoming, and any Wyoming resident regardless of their interests or background. Wyoming scholarships are available for college students, for adults going back to school, and all types of WY students or WY residents, and especially targeted to help middle class families afford a top-of-the-line education. The best part about these scholarships is they are easy (many require nothing more than filling out a simple form) and they don’t need to be paid back!

While some scholarships are easy and can be completed in under 30 seconds, others require more upfront information. We’ve marked easy scholarships with a little “Easy Apply” so you can prioritize them. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Wyoming residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for WY residents?

There are 31 scholarships totaling $15,000.00 available to Wyoming residents. You can easily browse through all 31 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for moms and single moms in Wyoming?

Moms in Wyoming are eligible for all the same scholarships as WY residents. Therefore, the 31 scholarships worth $15,000.00 mentioned above is also available to moms and single moms. In addition, however, you can check out additional scholarships for moms, which have been provided exclusively for moms and single moms, and you can find from the main scholarship search engine page.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Wyoming?

31 scholarships worth $15,000.00 are available for college students in WY. In addition, we encourage current college students in Wyoming to check scholarships by school and, specifically, colleges in Wyoming for more options. Here are links for scholarships at the 20 largest colleges in Wyoming:

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Wyoming?

31 scholarships totaling $15,000.00 are available for high school seniors in WY. In addition, we encourage current high school students to check out more from the scholarship search engine.

Do I need to be a resident of WY to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Wyoming residents, or they do not require specific state residency at all and are therefore available to WY students and residents, as well as others across the country.

Read more...
Wyoming Trucking Association Trust Fund Scholarship
Sponsor:
Wyoming Trucking Association
Applicant must be a Wyoming high school graduate, enrolled at a Wyoming university, community college, or approved trade school, planning to pursue a course of study leading to a career in the highway transportation industry.
Deadline:
March 1
$1,000.00
Davis-Roberts Scholarship
Sponsor:
Davis-Roberts Scholarship Fund, Inc.
Applicant must be a Wyoming resident and a member of DeMolay or Jobs Daughters.
Deadline:
June 15
$1,000.00
Wyoming Resident Law Enforcement Scholarship
Sponsor:
Wyoming Peace Officers Association
Applicant must be a Wyoming resident majoring in law enforcement at the University of Wyoming or a Wyoming community college. Applicant must be a full-time student with 12 semester hours and must satisfactorily complete 12 hours for the fall semester to be eligible for the spring stipend. Satisfactory completion is defined...
Deadline:
July 31
$500.00
Active Member Scholarship
Sponsor:
Wyoming Peace Officers Association
Applicant must be a current member of the Wyoming Peace Officer Association who is enrolled in a law enforcement major program at the University of Wyoming or any Wyoming community college.
Deadline:
July 31
-
Pre-Service Scholarship
Sponsor:
Wyoming Peace Officers Association
Applicant must be a pre-service student who has successfully completed or who will successfully complete (within the last year of July 1 to June 30) a peace officer basic course or detention officer basic course offered by the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy.
Deadline:
July 31
$1,000.00
Allen L. Keeney Scholarship
Sponsor:
Wyoming Community Foundation
Applicant must be a graduating senior of Rock Springs High School looking to further their education in the study of art.
Deadline:
February 1
$500.00
Amy Tippets-Wright Memorial Scholarship
Sponsor:
Wyoming Community Foundation
Applicant must be a graduate of Lovell High School in Wyoming. Financial need will be considered.
Deadline:
February 1
-
Bunny Chard Memorial Scholarship
Sponsor:
Wyoming Community Foundation
Applicant must be a graduating senior of Niobrara County High School who will be attending a college or university next fall. Minimum 3.0 GPA and financial need are required. Selection based upon participation in community and extra-curricular activities.
Deadline:
April 30
-
Burlington Alumni Scholarship
Sponsor:
Wyoming Community Foundation
Applicant must be a graduating senior or graduate of Burlington High School in Burlington, WY, who plans to attend or is currently enrolled full-time at a post-secondary, accredited educational institution. Minimum 2.5 cumulative GPA and financial need are required.
Deadline:
April 1
-
Cody Youth Council Scholarship
Sponsor:
Wyoming Community Foundation
Applicant must be a graduating senior of Cody High School pursuing post-secondary education as a full-time student. Minimum 2.7 cumulative GPA and financial need are required.
Deadline:
February 1
-
Edelle Pirtle Job's Daughters Bethel 48 Scholarship
Sponsor:
Wyoming Community Foundation
Applicant must be a female resident of Green River who is a current or past member of Bethel 48. Selection based upon academic record and achievements, financial need, and participation in community and extra-curricular activities.
Deadline:
February 1
-
Ellis & Nellie Patch Scholarship
Sponsor:
Wyoming Community Foundation
Applicant must be a sophomore, junior, or senior college student from Johnson County, WY, who is enrolled at least part-time at a post-secondary, not-for-profit educational institution. Primary criterion for selection is financial need.
Deadline:
February 1
-
Fred Albert Memorial Scholarship
Sponsor:
Wyoming Community Foundation
Applicant must be a gradating senior of Niobrara County High School with a minimum 2.5 GPA who plans to further their education at a technical school or college or university. Primary consideration is financial need and socioeconomic background.
Deadline:
February 1
$1,000.00
