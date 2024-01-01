Will you get into Arkansas Tech University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into ATU.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for ATU’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

ATU Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into ATU.

For a more detailed breakdown of Arkansas Tech University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 3.3

Is your high school GPA good enough for ATU?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at ATU is 3.3 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

ATU does not appear to be very selective from a GPA standpoint.