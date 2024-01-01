Will you get into Benedictine College?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Benedictine College.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Benedictine College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Benedictine College Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Benedictine College.
For a more detailed breakdown of Benedictine College admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1146.5
|Average ACT
|24.5
|Average GPA
|3.52
Is your high school GPA good enough for Benedictine College?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Benedictine College is 3.52 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Benedictine College is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
