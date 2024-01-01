Will you get into Bethel University (BU)?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Bethel University (BU).
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Bethel University (BU)’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Bethel University (BU) Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Bethel University (BU).
For a more detailed breakdown of Bethel University (BU) admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1172.5
|Average ACT
|24.5
|Average GPA
|3.6
Is your high school GPA good enough for Bethel University (BU)?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Bethel University (BU) is 3.6 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Bethel University (BU) is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Bethel University (BU) with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 66% chance of getting accepted at Bethel University (BU)
-
Will I get into Bethel University (BU) with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 52% chance of getting accepted at Bethel University (BU)
-
Will I get into Bethel University (BU) with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 43% chance of getting accepted at Bethel University (BU)
-
Will I get into Bethel University (BU) with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 62% chance of getting accepted at Bethel University (BU)
-
Will I get into Bethel University (BU) with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 45% chance of getting accepted at Bethel University (BU)
-
Will I get into Bethel University (BU) with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 33% chance of getting accepted at Bethel University (BU)
-
Will I get into Bethel University (BU) with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 25% chance of getting accepted at Bethel University (BU)
-
Will I get into Bethel University (BU) with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Bethel University (BU)