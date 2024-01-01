Will you get into Bethany College?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Bethany College.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Bethany College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Bethany College Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Bethany College.
For a more detailed breakdown of Bethany College admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|925.0
|Average ACT
|20.5
|Average GPA
|3.16
Is your high school GPA good enough for Bethany College?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Bethany College is 3.16 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Bethany College is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into Bethany College with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 83% chance of getting accepted at Bethany College
Will I get into Bethany College with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 72% chance of getting accepted at Bethany College
Will I get into Bethany College with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 65% chance of getting accepted at Bethany College
Will I get into Bethany College with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 85% chance of getting accepted at Bethany College
Will I get into Bethany College with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 66% chance of getting accepted at Bethany College
Will I get into Bethany College with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 51% chance of getting accepted at Bethany College
Will I get into Bethany College with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 42% chance of getting accepted at Bethany College
Will I get into Bethany College with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 18% chance of getting accepted at Bethany College