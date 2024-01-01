Will you get into Bethany Lutheran College?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into blc.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for blc’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

blc Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into blc.

For a more detailed breakdown of Bethany Lutheran College admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1230.0 Average ACT 23.0 Average GPA 3.39

Is your high school GPA good enough for blc?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at blc is 3.39 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and blc is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.