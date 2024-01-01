Will you get accepted?

Take a Student-led Tour on CampusReel to Enter

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Bethany Lutheran College

Will you enjoy Bethany Lutheran College as a transfer student?

Bethany Lutheran College Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to blc. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to blc.

Bethany Lutheran College chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Read about the Risks of Transferring At blc, 22.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for Bethany Lutheran College, click here

Can you transfer into Bethany Lutheran College Chance Me!

What are the transfer requirements for blc? blc requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Recommended of All Interview Recommended of Some Standardized Test Scores Required of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of All In addition to the above requirements, blc also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. blc does not report a specific number of credits required for transfer.

What are Bethany Lutheran College’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down blc transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline July 1 Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline December 1 Summer Transfer Deadline May 1 Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Bethany Lutheran College’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, blc received 116 transfer applicants. The school accepted 66 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for blc is 56.9%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into blc. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

Bethany Lutheran College chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College Additionally, of the 66 accepted transfer students, 49 students enrolled - that means the yield was 74.24%. blc accepts 57 out of every 100 transfer applicants.

What are the Bethany Lutheran College transfer GPA requirements? blc requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale.

Additional Transfer Info for blc blc has noted the additional policies: N/A.

Will you enjoy transferring to blc? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to blc. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Mankato... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at blc is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to blc then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into blc Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the blc website for more info.

blc accepts 56.9% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into blc, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.39 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.53. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of blc students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 470 550 510 SAT Reading 410 590 500 2018 Total SAT Score 880 1140 1010 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 19 24 21 ACT Reading 20 27 23 2018 Total ACT Score 39 51 45 Bethany Lutheran College’s average SAT score is 1010. To be a competitive applicant for Bethany Lutheran College your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

Bethany Lutheran College chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College