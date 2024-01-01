Will you get accepted?

Bethel University (BU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to Bethel University (BU).

I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone. In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. At Bethel University (BU), 11.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won't be alone.

What are the transfer requirements for Bethel University (BU)? Bethel University (BU) requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Required of All Interview Required of Some Standardized Test Scores Recommended of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of Some In addition to the above requirements, Bethel University (BU) also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Bethel University (BU) does not report a specific number of credits required for transfer.

What are Bethel University (BU)’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Bethel University (BU) transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline Summer Transfer Deadline May 20 Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Bethel University (BU)’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Bethel University (BU) received 348 transfer applicants. The school accepted 214 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Bethel University (BU) is 61.49%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Bethel University (BU). You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the Bethel University (BU) transfer GPA requirements? Bethel University (BU) requires a minimum college GPA of 2.5 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, Bethel University (BU) requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.5.

Additional Transfer Info for Bethel University (BU) Bethel University (BU) has noted the additional policies: N/A.

There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Bethel University (BU). Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don't worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you're drawn to Saint Paul... Regardless of your reason for transferring, you're already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community. Finding success at Bethel University (BU) is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Bethel University (BU) Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Bethel University (BU) website for more info.

Bethel University (BU) accepts 61.49% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Bethel University (BU), you should have a current GPA of at least 3.6 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.74. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Bethel University (BU) students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 460 608 534 SAT Reading 530 655 592 2018 Total SAT Score 990 1263 1126 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 20 27 23 ACT Reading 20 28 24 2018 Total ACT Score 40 55 47 Bethel University (BU)’s average SAT score is 1126. To be a competitive applicant for Bethel University (BU) your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

