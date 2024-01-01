Will you get into Bluffton University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Bluffton University.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Bluffton University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Bluffton University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Bluffton University.

For a more detailed breakdown of Bluffton University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 990.0 Average ACT 20.5 Average GPA 3.19

Is your high school GPA good enough for Bluffton University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Bluffton University is 3.19 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Bluffton University is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.