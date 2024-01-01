Will you get into North Central College (NCC)?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into NCC.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for NCC’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

NCC Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into NCC.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT 24.5 Average GPA 3.62

Is your high school GPA good enough for NCC?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at NCC is 3.62 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and NCC is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.