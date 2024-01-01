Will you get into North Central College (NCC)?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into NCC.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for NCC’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
NCC Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into NCC.
For a more detailed breakdown of North Central College (NCC) admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|N/A
|Average ACT
|24.5
|Average GPA
|3.62
Is your high school GPA good enough for NCC?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at NCC is 3.62 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and NCC is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into NCC with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at North Central College (NCC)
-
Will I get into NCC with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at North Central College (NCC)
-
Will I get into NCC with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at North Central College (NCC)
-
Will I get into NCC with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 61% chance of getting accepted at North Central College (NCC)
-
Will I get into NCC with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 45% chance of getting accepted at North Central College (NCC)
-
Will I get into NCC with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 32% chance of getting accepted at North Central College (NCC)
-
Will I get into NCC with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 24% chance of getting accepted at North Central College (NCC)
-
Will I get into NCC with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at North Central College (NCC)