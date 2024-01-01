Will you get into The College of Wooster?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Wooster.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Wooster’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Wooster Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Wooster.
For a more detailed breakdown of The College of Wooster admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1225.0
|Average ACT
|27.5
|Average GPA
|3.65
Is your high school GPA good enough for Wooster?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Wooster is 3.65 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Wooster is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into Wooster with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 62% chance of getting accepted at The College of Wooster
Will I get into Wooster with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 47% chance of getting accepted at The College of Wooster
Will I get into Wooster with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 38% chance of getting accepted at The College of Wooster
Will I get into Wooster with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 60% chance of getting accepted at The College of Wooster
Will I get into Wooster with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 43% chance of getting accepted at The College of Wooster
Will I get into Wooster with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 31% chance of getting accepted at The College of Wooster
Will I get into Wooster with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 23% chance of getting accepted at The College of Wooster
Will I get into Wooster with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at The College of Wooster