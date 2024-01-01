Will you get into The College of Wooster?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Wooster.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Wooster’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Wooster Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Wooster.

School Average Average SAT 1225.0 Average ACT 27.5 Average GPA 3.65

Is your high school GPA good enough for Wooster?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Wooster is 3.65 on a 4.0 scale.



This is a solid GPA, and Wooster is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.