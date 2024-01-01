Will you get into Boston College (BC)?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into BC.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for BC’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
BC Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into BC.
For a more detailed breakdown of Boston College (BC) admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1365.0
|Average ACT
|31.5
|Average GPA
|3.94
Is your high school GPA good enough for BC?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at BC is 3.94 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a very competitive GPA, and BC is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into BC with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 52% chance of getting accepted at Boston College (BC)
Will I get into BC with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 36% chance of getting accepted at Boston College (BC)
Will I get into BC with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 25% chance of getting accepted at Boston College (BC)
Will I get into BC with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 48% chance of getting accepted at Boston College (BC)
Will I get into BC with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 33% chance of getting accepted at Boston College (BC)
Will I get into BC with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 21% chance of getting accepted at Boston College (BC)
Will I get into BC with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 14% chance of getting accepted at Boston College (BC)
Will I get into BC with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Boston College (BC)