Will you get into Boston College (BC)?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into BC.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for BC’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

BC Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into BC.

For a more detailed breakdown of Boston College (BC) admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1365.0 Average ACT 31.5 Average GPA 3.94

Is your high school GPA good enough for BC?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at BC is 3.94 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a very competitive GPA, and BC is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.