Tufts University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Tufts University.

School Average Average SAT 1445.0 Average ACT 31.5 Average GPA 4.03

Is your high school GPA good enough for Tufts University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Tufts University is 4.03 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a very competitive GPA, and Tufts University is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.