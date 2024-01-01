Will you get into Tufts University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Tufts University.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Tufts University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Tufts University Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Tufts University.
For a more detailed breakdown of Tufts University admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1445.0
|Average ACT
|31.5
|Average GPA
|4.03
Is your high school GPA good enough for Tufts University?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Tufts University is 4.03 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a very competitive GPA, and Tufts University is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Tufts University with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 46% chance of getting accepted at Tufts University
-
Will I get into Tufts University with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 29% chance of getting accepted at Tufts University
-
Will I get into Tufts University with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 18% chance of getting accepted at Tufts University
-
Will I get into Tufts University with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 45% chance of getting accepted at Tufts University
-
Will I get into Tufts University with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 30% chance of getting accepted at Tufts University
-
Will I get into Tufts University with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 19% chance of getting accepted at Tufts University
-
Will I get into Tufts University with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 11% chance of getting accepted at Tufts University
-
Will I get into Tufts University with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Tufts University