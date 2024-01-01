Will you get into California Institute of Technology?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Caltech.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Caltech’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Caltech Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Caltech.

For a more detailed breakdown of California Institute of Technology admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1550.0 Average ACT 34.5 Average GPA 4.21

Is your high school GPA good enough for Caltech?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Caltech is 4.21 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a very competitive GPA, and Caltech is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.