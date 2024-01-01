Will you get accepted?

California Institute of Technology Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to Caltech. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to Caltech.

California Institute of Technology chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Read about the Risks of Transferring At Caltech, 0.21% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for California Institute of Technology, click here

What are the transfer requirements for Caltech? Caltech requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of All College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Required of All Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Not Required Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of All In addition to the above requirements, Caltech also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Caltech does not report a specific number of credits required for transfer.

What are California Institute of Technology’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Caltech transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline February 15 Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline Summer Transfer Deadline Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is California Institute of Technology’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Caltech received 158 transfer applicants. The school accepted 3 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Caltech is 1.9%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Caltech. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the California Institute of Technology transfer GPA requirements? Caltech requires a minimum college GPA of 0.00 - this is on a 4.33 point scale.

Additional Transfer Info for Caltech Caltech has noted the additional policies: An Entrance Examination Proctor Agreement Form is required. All applicants are required to take Caltech Transfer Entrance Examinations in mathematics and physics..

Will you enjoy transferring to Caltech? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Caltech. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Pasadena... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at Caltech is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to Caltech then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Caltech Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Caltech website for more info.

Caltech accepts 1.9% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Caltech, you should have a current GPA of at least 4.21 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 4.38. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Caltech students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 770 800 785 SAT Reading 740 800 770 2018 Total SAT Score 1510 1600 1555 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 35 36 35 ACT Reading 34 36 35 2018 Total ACT Score 69 72 70 California Institute of Technology’s average SAT score is 1555. To be a competitive applicant for California Institute of Technology your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

