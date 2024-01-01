Will you get into California State University-Monterey Bay?

CSUMB Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into CSUMB.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 3.39

Is your high school GPA good enough for CSUMB?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at CSUMB is 3.39 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a solid GPA, and CSUMB is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.