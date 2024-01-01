Will you get into Calvary University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Calvary University.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Calvary University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Calvary University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Calvary University.

School Average Average SAT 1007.0 Average ACT 21.5 Average GPA 3.78

Is your high school GPA good enough for Calvary University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Calvary University is 3.78 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a very competitive GPA, and Calvary University is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.