Will you get into Carnegie Mellon University (CMU)?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Carnegie Mellon.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Carnegie Mellon’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Carnegie Mellon Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Carnegie Mellon.
For a more detailed breakdown of Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1450.0
|Average ACT
|32.5
|Average GPA
|3.84
Is your high school GPA good enough for Carnegie Mellon?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Carnegie Mellon is 3.84 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a very competitive GPA, and Carnegie Mellon is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into Carnegie Mellon with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 46% chance of getting accepted at Carnegie Mellon University (CMU)
Will I get into Carnegie Mellon with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 29% chance of getting accepted at Carnegie Mellon University (CMU)
Will I get into Carnegie Mellon with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 18% chance of getting accepted at Carnegie Mellon University (CMU)
Will I get into Carnegie Mellon with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 52% chance of getting accepted at Carnegie Mellon University (CMU)
Will I get into Carnegie Mellon with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 36% chance of getting accepted at Carnegie Mellon University (CMU)
Will I get into Carnegie Mellon with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 25% chance of getting accepted at Carnegie Mellon University (CMU)
Will I get into Carnegie Mellon with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 17% chance of getting accepted at Carnegie Mellon University (CMU)
Will I get into Carnegie Mellon with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Carnegie Mellon University (CMU)