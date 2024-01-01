Will you get into Carnegie Mellon University (CMU)?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Carnegie Mellon.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Carnegie Mellon’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Carnegie Mellon Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Carnegie Mellon.

For a more detailed breakdown of Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1450.0 Average ACT 32.5 Average GPA 3.84

Is your high school GPA good enough for Carnegie Mellon?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Carnegie Mellon is 3.84 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a very competitive GPA, and Carnegie Mellon is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.