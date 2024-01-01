Will you get into Johns Hopkins University (JHU)?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Johns Hopkins.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Johns Hopkins’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Johns Hopkins Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Johns Hopkins.
For a more detailed breakdown of Johns Hopkins University (JHU) admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1445.0
|Average ACT
|33.0
|Average GPA
|3.93
Is your high school GPA good enough for Johns Hopkins?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Johns Hopkins is 3.93 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a very competitive GPA, and Johns Hopkins is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Johns Hopkins with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 46% chance of getting accepted at Johns Hopkins University (JHU)
-
Will I get into Johns Hopkins with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 29% chance of getting accepted at Johns Hopkins University (JHU)
-
Will I get into Johns Hopkins with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 18% chance of getting accepted at Johns Hopkins University (JHU)
-
Will I get into Johns Hopkins with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 48% chance of getting accepted at Johns Hopkins University (JHU)
-
Will I get into Johns Hopkins with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 33% chance of getting accepted at Johns Hopkins University (JHU)
-
Will I get into Johns Hopkins with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 22% chance of getting accepted at Johns Hopkins University (JHU)
-
Will I get into Johns Hopkins with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 14% chance of getting accepted at Johns Hopkins University (JHU)
-
Will I get into Johns Hopkins with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Johns Hopkins University (JHU)