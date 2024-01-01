Will you get into Johns Hopkins University (JHU)?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Johns Hopkins.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Johns Hopkins’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Johns Hopkins Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Johns Hopkins.

For a more detailed breakdown of Johns Hopkins University (JHU) admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1445.0 Average ACT 33.0 Average GPA 3.93

Is your high school GPA good enough for Johns Hopkins?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Johns Hopkins is 3.93 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a very competitive GPA, and Johns Hopkins is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.