Will you get accepted?

Take a Student-led Tour on CampusReel to Enter

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Carnegie Mellon University (CMU)

Will you enjoy Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) as a transfer student?

Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to Carnegie Mellon. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to Carnegie Mellon.

Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Watch the Carnegie Mellon CampusReel At Carnegie Mellon, 1.05% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for Carnegie Mellon University (CMU), click here

Can you transfer into Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) Chance Me!

What are the transfer requirements for Carnegie Mellon? Carnegie Mellon requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of All College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Required of All Interview Required of Some Standardized Test Scores Recommended of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of All In addition to the above requirements, Carnegie Mellon also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Carnegie Mellon requires a minimum of 12 credits.

What are Carnegie Mellon University (CMU)’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Carnegie Mellon transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline February 15; December 1 for performing arts applicants; January 1 for Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline October 15 Summer Transfer Deadline Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Carnegie Mellon University (CMU)’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Carnegie Mellon received 950 transfer applicants. The school accepted 69 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Carnegie Mellon is 7.26%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Carnegie Mellon. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College Additionally, of the 69 accepted transfer students, 30 students enrolled - that means the yield was 43.48%. Carnegie Mellon accepts 8 out of every 100 transfer applicants.

Watch a Student-led Virtual Tour of Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) Watch Now

What are the Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) transfer GPA requirements? Carnegie Mellon requires a minimum college GPA of 0.00 - this is on a 4.33 point scale.

Additional Transfer Info for Carnegie Mellon Carnegie Mellon has noted the additional policies: N/A.

Will you enjoy transferring to Carnegie Mellon? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Carnegie Mellon. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Pittsburgh... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at Carnegie Mellon is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to Carnegie Mellon then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Carnegie Mellon Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Carnegie Mellon website for more info.

Carnegie Mellon accepts 7.26% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Carnegie Mellon, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.84 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.99. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Carnegie Mellon students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 720 800 760 SAT Reading 660 750 705 2018 Total SAT Score 1380 1550 1465 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 32 35 33 ACT Reading 33 35 34 2018 Total ACT Score 65 70 67 Carnegie Mellon University (CMU)’s average SAT score is 1465. To be a competitive applicant for Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College