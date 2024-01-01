Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More
This is the complete guide for transferring to Carnegie Mellon. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to Carnegie Mellon.
I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone. In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year.
At Carnegie Mellon, 1.05% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone.
To read about regular admission requirements for Carnegie Mellon University (CMU), click here
Can you transfer into Carnegie Mellon University (CMU)
What are the transfer requirements for Carnegie Mellon?
Carnegie Mellon requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information:
|Admission Item
|Required?
|High School Transcript
|Required of All
|College Transcript
|Required of All
|Essay or Personal Statement
|Required of All
|Interview
|Required of Some
|Standardized Test Scores
|Recommended of Some
|Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution
|Required of All
In addition to the above requirements, Carnegie Mellon also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student.
Carnegie Mellon requires a minimum of 12 credits.
What are Carnegie Mellon University (CMU)’s Transfer Deadlines?
Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Carnegie Mellon transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer.
|Closing Date
|Reported Deadline
|Fall Transfer Deadline
|February 15; December 1 for performing arts applicants; January 1 for
|Winter Transfer Deadline
|Spring Transfer Deadline
|October 15
|Summer Transfer Deadline
Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake.
We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline.
In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉
When are decision dates for Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) transfer applicants?
If you applied to transfer to Carnegie Mellon on or before the reported deadlines then you should have your decision date by the notification dates in the below table.
|Deadline
|Notification Dates
|Fall Transfer Deadline
|May 15; April 15 for Coll of Fine Arts
|Winter Transfer Deadline
|Spring Transfer Deadline
|December 15
|Summer Transfer Deadline
Note this data is current as of 2019 and to the best of our knowledge this hasn’t changed.
What is Carnegie Mellon University (CMU)’s transfer acceptance rate?
In 2019, Carnegie Mellon received 950 transfer applicants.
The school accepted 69 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Carnegie Mellon is 7.26%.
This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Carnegie Mellon. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.
Additionally, of the 69 accepted transfer students, 30 students enrolled - that means the yield was 43.48%.
Carnegie Mellon accepts 8 out of every 100 transfer applicants.
Watch a Student-led Virtual Tour of Carnegie Mellon University (CMU)
What are the Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) transfer GPA requirements?
Carnegie Mellon requires a minimum college GPA of 0.00 - this is on a 4.33 point scale.
Additional Transfer Info for Carnegie Mellon
Carnegie Mellon has noted the additional policies: N/A.
Will you enjoy transferring to Carnegie Mellon?
There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Carnegie Mellon.
Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree.
Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think.
Or perhaps you’re drawn to Pittsburgh...
Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?
Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community
Finding success at Carnegie Mellon is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?
These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can.
If you’re considering transferring to Carnegie Mellon then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.
Final Verdict: How to transfer into Carnegie Mellon
Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the
Carnegie Mellon website
for more info.
Carnegie Mellon accepts 7.26% transfer applicants, which is competitive.
To have a shot at transferring into Carnegie Mellon, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.84 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.99. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores.
The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Carnegie Mellon students.
|25th Percentile
|75th Percentile
|Average
|SAT Math
|720
|800
|760
|SAT Reading
|660
|750
|705
|2018 Total SAT Score
|1380
|1550
|1465
|25th Percentile
|75th Percentile
|Average
|ACT Math
|32
|35
|33
|ACT Reading
|33
|35
|34
|2018 Total ACT Score
|65
|70
|67
Carnegie Mellon University (CMU)’s average SAT score is 1465. To be a competitive applicant for Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.
What are the possible risks of transferring