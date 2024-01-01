Will you get into University of Rochester?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into University of Rochester.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for University of Rochester’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

University of Rochester Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into University of Rochester.

For a more detailed breakdown of University of Rochester admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 3.8

Is your high school GPA good enough for University of Rochester?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at University of Rochester is 3.8 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a very competitive GPA, and University of Rochester is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.