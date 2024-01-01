Will you get into University of Rochester?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into University of Rochester.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for University of Rochester’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
University of Rochester Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into University of Rochester.
For a more detailed breakdown of University of Rochester admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|N/A
|Average ACT
|N/A
|Average GPA
|3.8
Is your high school GPA good enough for University of Rochester?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at University of Rochester is 3.8 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a very competitive GPA, and University of Rochester is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into University of Rochester with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at University of Rochester
Will I get into University of Rochester with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at University of Rochester
Will I get into University of Rochester with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at University of Rochester
Will I get into University of Rochester with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 53% chance of getting accepted at University of Rochester
Will I get into University of Rochester with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 38% chance of getting accepted at University of Rochester
Will I get into University of Rochester with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 26% chance of getting accepted at University of Rochester
Will I get into University of Rochester with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 18% chance of getting accepted at University of Rochester
Will I get into University of Rochester with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at University of Rochester