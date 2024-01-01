Will you get into Central Connecticut State University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into CCSU.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for CCSU’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

CCSU Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into CCSU.

For a more detailed breakdown of Central Connecticut State University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1010.0 Average ACT 22.0 Average GPA 3.07

Is your high school GPA good enough for CCSU?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at CCSU is 3.07 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. CCSU is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.