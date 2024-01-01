Will you get into Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI)?

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for WPI’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

WPI Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into WPI.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 3.89

Is your high school GPA good enough for WPI?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at WPI is 3.89 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a very competitive GPA, and WPI is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.