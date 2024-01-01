Will you get into Central State University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Central State University.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Central State University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Central State University Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Central State University.
For a more detailed breakdown of Central State University admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|750.0
|Average ACT
|16.0
|Average GPA
|2.7
Is your high school GPA good enough for Central State University?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Central State University is 2.7 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
Central State University does not appear to be very selective from a GPA standpoint.
