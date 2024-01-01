Will you get into Central Washington University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into CWU.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for CWU’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
CWU Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into CWU.
For a more detailed breakdown of Central Washington University admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|975.0
|Average ACT
|21.0
|Average GPA
|3.11
Is your high school GPA good enough for CWU?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at CWU is 3.11 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. CWU is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into CWU with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 80% chance of getting accepted at Central Washington University
-
Will I get into CWU with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 68% chance of getting accepted at Central Washington University
-
Will I get into CWU with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 61% chance of getting accepted at Central Washington University
-
Will I get into CWU with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 88% chance of getting accepted at Central Washington University
-
Will I get into CWU with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 68% chance of getting accepted at Central Washington University
-
Will I get into CWU with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 54% chance of getting accepted at Central Washington University
-
Will I get into CWU with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 44% chance of getting accepted at Central Washington University
-
Will I get into CWU with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 20% chance of getting accepted at Central Washington University