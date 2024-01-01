Will you get into Central Washington University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into CWU.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for CWU’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

CWU Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into CWU.

For a more detailed breakdown of Central Washington University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 975.0 Average ACT 21.0 Average GPA 3.11

Is your high school GPA good enough for CWU?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at CWU is 3.11 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. CWU is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.