Will you get into University of Hawaii at Manoa - Shidler College of Business (UH)?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into UH at Manoa.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for UH at Manoa’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
UH at Manoa Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into UH at Manoa.
For a more detailed breakdown of University of Hawaii at Manoa - Shidler College of Business (UH) admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1080.0
|Average ACT
|22.5
|Average GPA
|3.58
Is your high school GPA good enough for UH at Manoa?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at UH at Manoa is 3.58 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and UH at Manoa is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into UH at Manoa with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 72% chance of getting accepted at University of Hawaii at Manoa - Shidler College of Business (UH)
-
Will I get into UH at Manoa with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 60% chance of getting accepted at University of Hawaii at Manoa - Shidler College of Business (UH)
-
Will I get into UH at Manoa with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 51% chance of getting accepted at University of Hawaii at Manoa - Shidler College of Business (UH)
-
Will I get into UH at Manoa with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 63% chance of getting accepted at University of Hawaii at Manoa - Shidler College of Business (UH)
-
Will I get into UH at Manoa with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 46% chance of getting accepted at University of Hawaii at Manoa - Shidler College of Business (UH)
-
Will I get into UH at Manoa with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 34% chance of getting accepted at University of Hawaii at Manoa - Shidler College of Business (UH)
-
Will I get into UH at Manoa with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 25% chance of getting accepted at University of Hawaii at Manoa - Shidler College of Business (UH)
-
Will I get into UH at Manoa with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at University of Hawaii at Manoa - Shidler College of Business (UH)