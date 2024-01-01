Will you get into Chaminade University of Honolulu?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Chaminade University of Honolulu.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Chaminade University of Honolulu’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Chaminade University of Honolulu Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Chaminade University of Honolulu.
For a more detailed breakdown of Chaminade University of Honolulu admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|962.5
|Average ACT
|20.5
|Average GPA
|3.45
Is your high school GPA good enough for Chaminade University of Honolulu?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Chaminade University of Honolulu is 3.45 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Chaminade University of Honolulu is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into Chaminade University of Honolulu with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 81% chance of getting accepted at Chaminade University of Honolulu
Will I get into Chaminade University of Honolulu with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 69% chance of getting accepted at Chaminade University of Honolulu
Will I get into Chaminade University of Honolulu with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 62% chance of getting accepted at Chaminade University of Honolulu
Will I get into Chaminade University of Honolulu with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 69% chance of getting accepted at Chaminade University of Honolulu
Will I get into Chaminade University of Honolulu with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 52% chance of getting accepted at Chaminade University of Honolulu
Will I get into Chaminade University of Honolulu with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 39% chance of getting accepted at Chaminade University of Honolulu
Will I get into Chaminade University of Honolulu with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 30% chance of getting accepted at Chaminade University of Honolulu
Will I get into Chaminade University of Honolulu with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Chaminade University of Honolulu