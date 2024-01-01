Will you get into Chaminade University of Honolulu?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Chaminade University of Honolulu.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Chaminade University of Honolulu’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Chaminade University of Honolulu Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Chaminade University of Honolulu.

For a more detailed breakdown of Chaminade University of Honolulu admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 962.5 Average ACT 20.5 Average GPA 3.45

Is your high school GPA good enough for Chaminade University of Honolulu?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Chaminade University of Honolulu is 3.45 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Chaminade University of Honolulu is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.